"I came home from work on a random Tuesday, and he's like 'Let's go for a walk. Let's go check out this park,'" the 32-year-old recalled during a June appearance on The Talk. Initially resistant ("I just wanted to eat dinner in bed and watch Game of Thrones,") she agreed to leave their Brooklyn apartment if she were allowed to do so in sweatpants.

"So we go, we find this gorgeous park and he presents me with this book that he said he's been working on for a while," she shared of the May evening. "He's like 'It's our story' and he had this amazing guy, Shane, do all of these illustrations. And he was like 'We are going to forget things along the way so we need to constantly fill this out so our kids can know our story.'"

It came with a surprise ending for Duff, who found a compartment hiding her square-cut engagement ring on the final page. "He got down on one knee and he's like, 'I forget everything I'm supposed to say, but you're my best friend," she summed up. "It was so sweet."

No doubt their actual vows will be as well.