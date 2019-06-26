Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
There are "big, big plans" ahead for newly engaged Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane.
As fans well know, the country singer proposed to the Bachelor alum just over a week ago with a heart-melting song written just for her. "I can't stop smiling," the bride-to-be later wrote on Instagram, confirming their engagement. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."
With the next step in their romance officially underway, the pair is about to embark on a whole new journey: wedding planning! However, as Lane told E! News, his future wife is free to take the reins in that upcoming process.
"If she needs me to help out with anything, I will certainly do that once we get to that point. Other than that, if there's nothing for me to do, I will definitely just stay out of the way," he said with a laugh. "I'll do what her dad would do and just hit the golf course and let her just plan it all out the way that she would want it to be."
When asked if they plan to document the milestone event on social media, Lane was not picky. "Either way, it doesn't matter to me. I just want it to be obviously a special day for both of us, but I want it to be everything that she wants and more, so whatever she would be willing to show and want to do is whatever I want to do," the singer replied.
When the big day comes, Lane does intend on getting a round of golf in, a love he has in common with his dad and his future father-in-law, Dave Bushnell. In fact, Bushnell's father recently surprised the star at Dick's Sporting Goods and Lane gifted him a new set of clubs for Father's Day.
While their relationship is on the right track, it didn't calm Lane's nerves when he asked Dave to marry his daughter. "I'm really comfortable around her family, I'm really comfortable around her parents and her dad and I kind of hit it off from the very beginning. I love the fact that he loves golf, we love golf the same–he plays pretty much every day. So, every time I'm with them, he takes me out there to play and it's such a good thing and fun thing for us to do," he explained.
"But, I don't know why I got so nervous when I asked for his daughter's hand. He obviously could tell that I was nervous and he was like, 'Man, we would be so happy and honored to have you a part of our family and have you marry our daughter.' So, I was glad to get that off my shoulders."
Now as an officially engaged pair, their life together includes days both at home in Nashville and on the road. "I try to get her out there on the road as much as possible because that makes the road life even more enjoyable for me, having the person that I love most out there. My favorite moment is playing a show knowing that she's standing over there on the side of the stage, and knowing that I get to walk off stage to her is a feeling that I absolutely love," the country crooner gushed.
And, while they have not yet exchanged vows, Lane already feels like they're married—and it sounds like he couldn't be happier.
"My favorite part about living together is that she is the greatest cook I have ever met. She makes some delicious meals," he said of Bushnell. "It's been so much fun. It's been, truly, the transition from LA to [Nashville] for me, and going from living with nobody to having a girl in the house all the time now, has actually been a very easy transition and one that I really love a lot. We eat dinner, we talk, we sit on the couch and watch movies, whatever it is. And I'm just enjoying life right now. I'm one lucky guy, that's for sure."