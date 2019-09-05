Gasp, Harry Styles Says He "Would Not Consider" Himself Sexy

Harry Styles' modesty is what makes him beautiful. Well, that and countless other traits.

As it turns out, when the One Direction alum looks in the mirror, he's not necessarily seeing the same heartthrob we swoon over daily. (Ok, hourly.) "The word ‘sexy' sounds so strange coming out of my mouth," the 25-year-old told The Face magazine. "So I would say that that's probably why I would not consider myself sexy." (The Internet would beg to disagree, even given his new bangs.)

He does, however, see himself as a style trailblazer defying gender norms. At the 2019 Met Gala in May, Harry walked the pink carpet in a daring, sheer Gucci blouse that featured ruffles and lace. (His chest tattoos were basically on full display.) Weeks later, he once again proved we're in a new fashion era at Gucci's Cruise 2020 Collection runway show. For the event, he accessorized his white suit with statement rings, pink sunglasses and a floral bag.

"What's feminine and what's masculine, what men are wearing and what women are wearing," he mused to the publication. "It's like there are no lines any more."