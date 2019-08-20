Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 6:10 AM
Oh hey, Harry Styles!
The 25-year-old singer is the cover star for Rolling Stone's September issue. The former One Direction crooner can be seen smiling shirtless on the front of the magazine and baring a few of his tattoos. Of course, fans had some thoughts on the image.
"Harry Styles is the most gorgeous man in the f--king world and nobody [can] change my mind," one follower wrote in the comments section after Rolling Stone shared the cover on Instagram.
"I've died and gone to Heaven," commented another.
"My eyes are blessed," added a third.
Other followers kept their fingers crossed that new music might be on the way.
"HS2 is coming and I'm not ready," commented a fan.
It's been two years since Styles released his debut, self-titled solo album. As fans will recall, it included a number of his hits, including "Sign of the Times" and "Sweet Creature."
However, it looks like fans are ready for more.
Until then, just remember Harry:
Fans can pick up Rolling Stones' new issue featuring Styles starting Sept. 3.
