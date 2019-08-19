Draco and Hermione are exchanging broomsticks for guitars!

On Monday morning, Tom Felton kicked off a brand-new week with an Instagram worth talking about. As it turns out, the Hollywood actor was able to reunite with Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson.

"Quick learner x," the 31-year-old wrote from South Africa as his close friend held onto a rad guitar.

While details about the trip and musical instrument remain limited, they say a picture is worth a thousand words. And boy does it apply to this situation.

"BRAD & GAGA, make room," one user shared in the comment section. Another fan added, "When do the tix come on sale?"