It's been almost a year since an intervention staged by Jennifer Garner prompted Ben Affleck to return to rehab for the third time in his life.

The actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker spent 40 days in residential treatment for alcoholism, after which he continued with outpatient care. He acknowledged in a statement last October that battling any addiction was "a lifelong and difficult struggle," and treatment, per se, is never really over.

"Ben was not resistant" to the intervention "and knew he needed help," a source told E! News at the time. "He was grateful that Jen was there for him again and did not fight it."

"It is a full-time commitment," Affleck wrote on Instagram. "I am fighting for myself and my family." He also noted how touched he was by the countless people who had reached out with supportive words or to share stories about their own journeys—one of the better reasons to be on social media.

He knows he's lucky to have the built-in support system of his ex-wife and three children, brother Casey Affleck and countless others, including Matt Damon, his buddy of now 40 years. But he also knows it's really up to him to work at it, day after day.

Happily, this past year has been an increasingly healthy one for Ben, who views a return to normalcy—dad, co-parent, writer and director—as a big win. (The World Series victory by his and Damon's beloved Boston Red Sox in October didn't hurt morale, either.)