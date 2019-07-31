One of Bachelor Nation's biggest scandals behind the scenes appears to have a peaceful resolution.

A source close to the couple confirms to E! News that Mike Fleiss and his pregnant ex-wife Laura Fleiss have settled their divorce. In addition, all claims of domestic violence have been dropped while the restraining order is expected to be extinguished.

The latest development comes just a couple of weeks after the couple faced front-page headlines for their split and subsequent divorce process.

Earlier this month, Laura was granted a temporary restraining order against The Bachelor creator after alleging that he had been physically, verbally and emotionally abusive toward her.

Mike strongly denied the accusations and claimed she was the aggressor.