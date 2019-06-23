Dog the Bounty Hunter's Beth Chapman has been hospitalized again amid her cancer battle and has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Hawaii News Now first reported the news late on Saturday. The 51-year-old wife of main star Duane "Dog" Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, her family said in a statement to the outlet.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now," Dog tweeted. "Thank you love you."

He also shared a link to the Hawaii News Now report.

The family also sent their "sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth's battle with cancer," according to the outlet.