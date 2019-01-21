Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth Chapman is continuing her fight against cancer.
Andrew Brettler, the Chapman's family attorney, tells E! News that Beth started chemotherapy in Los Angeles, Calif. to treat her throat cancer last month. "They are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," the attorney shares. "She's a trooper though and a very tough lady."
In addition to treating the life-threatening illness, Brettler says the Chapman family recently started the process of filming their new WGN show, which is "not easy" for the tight-knit clan. He adds, "The Chapmans certainly have a lot on their plate."
The news of Beth's treatment comes after the Chapmans told E! News in December there was "a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working." In light of those odds, they began seeking "other treatments" in cities like Boston and Houston.
This is Beth's second fight against the cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in Sept. 2017. She ultimately went into remission three months after the initial diagnosis, but over a year later, in Nov. 2018, the star returned to the hospital where she "had surgery to remove a mass in her throat."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the time Brettler told E! News, "I understand that the situation is very serious. We are all concerned for her and the well-being of her family." Over the holidays, Dog and Beth stayed at their Colorado home, where a source previously said the couple has been busy "trying very had to keep things as normal as possible for their children."
Moreover, the family continues to keep the faith, especially after seeing Beth continue to be "very strong, very healthy and very active."
"Another Bend in the road yet not the End of the Road," Beth shared on Instagram in November.