After news of Lauren Bushnell's engagement to Chris Lane broke, Ben Higgins congratulated his ex on Tuesday's episode of The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

It may seem hard to believe, but the former Bachelor seems to be happy that his ex-fiancé has found love with a new man, because it signifies the end of a chapter. "Ultimately, we left that relationship both of us, I think, saying, 'I hope life brings you a ton of joy, I don't want you upset and alone forever. I hope you find a partner as soon as possible. I hope everything that you want in this world that's healthy and good is given to you.' And that's exactly how I feel," the host explains. "So, to go to Lauren: Lauren congratulations!"

He adds, "We're thrilled for you. You found a man that you love without any pressure and in a moment, after dating for a long time, you have said yes to spending your life with him and I could not be more excited for you. I want nothing but joy and everything you ever wanted that our relationship would've have brought you and Chris. Congratulations."