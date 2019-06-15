Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Sat., 15 Jun. 2019 3:00 AM
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
It's time for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
In just a few days, MTV will air their annual award show, honoring the best work in movies and TV over the last year. During the ceremony, the highly-anticipated Best Kiss award will be given out to one on-screen duo. Past Best Kiss winners include Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams for The Notebook and Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson.
Nominees for the award this year are Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, as well as Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams for their Venom lip-lock.
As we wait to see which duo takes home the award at this year's ceremony, let's take a trip down lip-lock lane! Check out the pics below and relive the Best Kiss nominees over the years!
MTV
At the 2018 ceremony, Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson were announced as the Best Kiss winners. Lonsdale took to the stage to accept the award, delivering a powerful speech to the audience.
"First of all, I know Nick really wishes he could be here, because I know he would be so grateful for this moment," Lonsdale said. "I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses."
"You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and believe in magic," Lonsdale concluded his speech. "You can be yourself. Thank you so much."
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won the Best Kiss award during the 2017 ceremony.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Pitch Perfect co-stars locked lips on the stage at the 2016 show after winning the Best Kiss award.
Article continues below
20th Century Fox
Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley won the 2015 Best Kiss award for The Fault in Our Stars.
Warner Bros. Pictures
In 2014, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter won the Best Kiss award for We're the Millers.
JOJO WHILDEN/The Weinstein Company
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper won the Best Kiss award in 2013 for their smooch in Silver Linings Playbook.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart won the Best Kiss award four times in a row, from 2009 to 2012.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Robert Hoffman and Briana Evigan kissed after winning the award in 2008.
Focus Features
In 2006, Brokeback Mountain stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger won the Best Kiss award.
Article continues below
KMazur/WireImage
After winning the award for The Notebook, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling took the stage to share a passionate (and iconic!) kiss.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Cruel Intentions stars shared a kiss on the MTV stage after winning the award in 2000.
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, will air on Monday, June 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at 6 Years of Adorable (& Fashionable!) Pics Starring Kim Kardashian's Daughter
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?