"#Husbandgoals" is absolutely correct.

Liam Hemsworth praised his wife Miley Cyrus on Friday night, the same day that she released her new six track EP, She Is Coming. Hemsworth posted a few artsy photos on Instagram that he took in Barcelona in Cyrus' dressing room.

In one picture, the 26-year-old wears large black sunglasses with a bright light shining behind her. The whole picture makes Cyrus look all the more ethereal. The Australian actor also took the photo from a lower vantage point because the picture is angled upwards.

"Girls got talent. She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)," he wrote on the social media platform.

The 29-year-old bragged about his photography skills in yet another photo of his wife that he posted on Instagram.