Liam Hemsworth Singing Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A." Is a Big Mood

by Lena Grossman | Sun., May. 5, 2019 2:18 PM

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Miley Cyrus, it's time to put your hands up because Liam Hemsworth is playing your song "Party In The U.S.A."

The D.J. dropped one of Hemsworth's favorite tunes on Saturday because he began his own a cappella rendition of his wife's 2009 hit song while the couple made their way to their private plane. The Isn't It Romantic star shared videos on his Instagram Story of himself singing (sort of) along to the song and chanting, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah it's a party in the U.S.A!"

At one point after belting out the catchy chorus, he attempted to get Cyrus to join him in the singalong.

"Hey Miley! Miley Miley!" he said in between "yeah yeahs." The 26-year-old opted not duet with Hemsworth, but instead take videos of him giving his own take on the song. 

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Road to Marriage

What made this impromptu concert on the rain-soaked runway so hilarious was Hemsworth's thick Australian accent yelling out for Miley and repeating "Party in the U.S.A."

She added a video of them on a plane together and said, "I hate it, but for some reason people love it."

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Instagram

After a brief moment of silence, Hemsworth blurted out, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!"

Cyrus and Hemsworth continue to be one of the funniest and most lovable couples in Hollywood. They've been together for ten years and had a secret wedding at their home in Tennessee and mix sweet, romantic moments with some personal cheeky comments

The 29-year-old Aussie's serenade feels somewhat similar to his many, many pranks that he tends to pull on Cyrus, much to her dismay. While the "Party In The U.S.A" singing wasn't interrupted by a huge scream as he is wont to do when teasing her, the same playful look in his eyes was just as apparent as other times.

The happy couple appears to be in New York City now after a brief stop in Memphis as they get ready to walk the carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer revealed on her Instagram Story that she was getting ready to do a "pre Met workout w bae."

Their arrival tomorrow would mark the first Met Gala red carpet together as a married couple. Cyrus always tends to make a statement at the event, and there's no doubt she'll dress up in something shocking for this year's theme of "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

