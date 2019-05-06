Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Prince Harry

The little one's arrival comes seven months after the palace confirmed the former American actress was pregnant with her first child in October 2018.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

While the timing of the baby's arrival was publicly kept vague, the mother-to-be herself clued fans in along the way, revealing during a mid-January walkabout that she was six months pregnant at the time and due around the end of April/early May.

Naturally, royal enthusiasts have waited with bated breath for the baby's arrival ever since, counting down the days, speculating on the birthdate and theorizing about the newborn's sex and name.

Ahead of the youngster's arrival, the first-time mom sparked headlines when she returned to the United States in February for a star-studded baby shower in New York City. Famous attendees like Amal Clooney, Gayle King and the Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, were spotted arriving to the Mark Hotel in the Big Apple, where the highly anticipated gathering took place.