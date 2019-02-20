See Amal Clooney and More Stars at Meghan Markle's NYC Baby Shower

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 10:37 AM
Stars have arrived to celebrate Meghan Markle's baby shower!
Amal Clooney, Gayle King and the Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, have all been spotted entering The Mark hotel in New York City for the celebration. Human rights lawyer Clooney, who donned a red jumpsuit by Sergio Hudson under a dark coat, was spotted arriving to the baby shower with her bodyguard, who carried in two bags of presents. They were multi-colored with animals on them. King was also spotted arriving with presents for the shower.
Markle's close pals Markus Anderson and designer Misha Nonoo were also in attendance for the celebration on Wednesday.
Preparations for the baby shower began on Tuesday, with flowers and decorations arriving to The Mark.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
"The flowers were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source told E! News of the shower's floral decorations. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib."
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
The expecting royal, who is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring, secretly flew from London to New York ahead of her baby shower. On Tuesday, Markle spent time with her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, with the two enjoying a lunch in the city together.
Markle later grabbed dinner with BFFs Serena Williams, Mulroney and Anderson at the Polo Bar restaurant.
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Over the weekend, the mom-to-be was spotted visiting Ladurée restaurant and bakery in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.
A source told Harper's Bazaar that Markle's trip to NYC was planned months ago, sharing with the outlet, "The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
Watch Tyler Henry Resolve Some Unanswered Questions for a Grieving Mother From the Smiley Face Killers Documentary
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?