See Blake Lively's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over the Years

by Jess Cohen | Sun., 5 May. 2019 3:00 AM
Blake Lively has become a style icon over the years, turning heads in jaw-dropping outfits.
When she's not dazzling audiences on the screen, the Gossip Girl alum is inspiring fashionistas everywhere with her style choices, especially at the Met Gala. It was recently announced that Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, who are currently expecting their third child together, are on the committee for this year's 2019 Met Gala, taking place tomorrow, May 6. While the couple's attendance at the fashion event hasn't been confirmed, fans are hoping to see the A-list duo strike a pose on the red carpet.
Last year, Lively stunned at the 2018 Met Gala, making best dressed lists all over the world with her crimson Versace gown.
So, while wait to to see all of the stars hit the red carpet on the first Monday in May, let's take a look at all of Lively's incredible Met Gala moments over the years!
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.
Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.
Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.
