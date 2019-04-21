Is that the hot weather at Coachella 2019 or just Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? It's both, but mostly the latter.

The parents of 14-month-old Stormi Webster packed on the PDA on Easter while heading to Kanye West's star-studded Sunday Service at Coachella. The Kylie Cosmetics owner shared some photos on her Instagram Story from her morning in the desert, but one in particular was especially sweet.

Kylie posted a picture of herself sharing a smooch with the Astroworld rapper. She wore a cream-colored dress and Yeezys while Scott had on an open black button-down shirt with a white tee underneath it.

Their PDA comes less than 24 hours after sharing some blush-worthy back and forth moments on Saturday. Scott posted a photo of himself on Instagram Saturday night and he wore some medieval garb making him look like a knight in shining armor. He posed in front of a matte Bentley and channeled his inner Game of Thrones fan.