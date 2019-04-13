Cardi B is confident she's a good mom to her and husband Offset's baby girl Kulture, who she calls her "little best friend."

The 26-year-old "Money" rapper spoke to E! News about mom life and her career on Friday at the the Swisher Sweets Awards in West Hollywood, where she was honored with the Spark Award, an honor tied to The Artist Project initiative.

"She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend," she said about 9-month-old Kulture, her only child. "She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's is slice of heaven."