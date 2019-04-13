EXCLUSIVE!

Selena Gomez Makes Comeback at Coachella With Surprise Performance With Cardi B

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 7:39 AM

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, 2019 Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Selena Gomez is back and she and Cardi Bare making money moves!

On Friday night, the former star performed for the first time in almost a year, at the 2019 Coachella festival in Indio, California. She joined Cardi B and Ozuna as they made surprise appearances to perform their hit song "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake during his scheduled set.

This marks the first time Gomez, who has shied away from the spotlight over the past year as she battled mental and physical health issues, has performed at Coachella.

Gomez had last performed live during a surprise cameo during her friend Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour in May 2018.

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

The surprise performance marked one of the biggest moments of Coachella's first weekend. In the nearly seven months since the singles' release, the group's song has hit no. 1 on the top charts of numerous latin nations, as well as no. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs.

Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake, Coachella 2019

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi had performed at Coachella last year, while she was pretty far along in her pregnancy with her daughter, Kulture.

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Miko Goncalves

At the time, Cardi took to the stage in a heavenly all-white ensemble where she gyrated and twerked for all to see. At one point in her set she joked, "I'm running out of breath, you know my pregnant ass."

There will definitely be quite a few of these candid moments on the Coachella stage this year and luckily even fans at home can get in on the action. You can watch the performances of 73 artists and bands on Coachella's official YouTube page.

