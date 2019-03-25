"People thought of us as the sweetest mother-daughter family ever."

It was the perfect act, according to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose shocking story of Munchausen by proxy and matricide once again making headlines thanks to Joey King's portrayal of her in a new limited series.

The Kissing Booth star credited watching Mommy Dead and Dearest, the HBO documentary released in 2017, "no less than ten times" as one of her main sources of inspiration and guidance as she prepared to play Gypsy, the young woman who planned the murderer of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard after suffering years of medical child abuse.

The 27-year-old, who is currently serving a 10 year sentence for the 2015 crime that gripped the nation's attention, detailed the disturbing details of her childhood and the depths of her mother's deception for the film, going on to sit down for an exclusive interview with ABC News a year later.

And now, King and Patricia Arquette (taking on the role of Dee Dee) are bringing the true story of Dee Dee and Gypsy and their horrifying little pink house of secrets to Hulu in The Act, which premiered on March 20 and airs new episodes on Wednesdays.