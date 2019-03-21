Joey King Reveals the Special Item She Stole From The Act Set

Hulu
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 8:19 AM
Hulu
Joey King may have wrapped her time as Gypsy Rose Blanchard on set, but the memories live on in a stuffed animal.
The 19-year-old actress currently stars as the imprisoned Missouri woman who achieved viral flame after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother after years of suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Blanchard's mom spent years publicly claiming her daughter suffered from many severe health problems and disabilities, only to later be revealed that she was not ill at all.
The now-infamous case has inspired a new Hulu series, also starring Patricia Arquette as her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, which chronicles the series of events that led to the murder.
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, King noted that she shaved her head for the role as Blancharde made her daughter do in real life.
The actress also noted that she stole something from set after the show wrapped.
"There's like a very important teddy bear in the show. His name is Mr. Puddles," she told Kimmel. It is explained in the show that Blancharde would give her daughter a new stuffed animal to hold every time they were to a doctor's appointment.
"When we wrapped filming, I scaled the fence of the prop department because they had it all locked off and I stole the teddy bear," she admitted.
"It's a great lesson," Kimmel responded sarcastically. "Kids, if you see something—take it. Figure it out later."
