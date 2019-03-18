Ariana Grande is kicking off her Sweetener tour with a sentimental note.

The singer commenced her tour in Albany, New York on Monday night and it's just stop number one as she heads out across the world to perform her chart-topping songs. Moments before the show at the Times Union Center, many Arianators shared on social media that some Mac Miller songs played in the background as fans eagerly awaited for her to take the stage.

The 25-year-old has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend a number of times ever since his sudden and tragic death on Sept. 7 at the age of 26 from mixed drug toxicity. For instance, about two months after his death, she covered up a tattoo that pertained to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson with one about Miller. The ink on her foot was changed from "8418," which was Davidson's father's FDNY badge number, to one dedicated to the rapper's dog named Myron.

She even got some new ink on the eve of her big show and explained she wasn't covering up another Davidson-related tattoo, but rather she was "just evolvin."