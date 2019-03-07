He may be weeks away from welcoming his first child, but Prince Harry already has dad jokes.

During a stop on their three-day tour through Morocco, a representative from a local girls' school offered up her congratulations to Meghan Markle on her pregnancy, prompting her husband to react in mock horror, "What, you're pregnant? Is it mine?" Never one to miss a beat, his bride replied, "Surprise!"

[Insert rimshot here.]

Ignoring the obvious, the fact that Meghan is carrying the first heir of Prince Henry Charles David is a shock to precisely no one who has access to the Internet, a television set or has bothered to glance at a newspaper at some point in the last five months or so.