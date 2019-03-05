1. Robson Still Had "No Understanding" of the Abuse Years Later: Robson, who claims that Jackson started abusing him at the age of seven, testified in defense of Jackson in his 2005 sexual abuse trial. In After Neverland, Robson explained to Winfrey that he had "no understanding" of the abuse when he was testifying.

"When the abuse started, when I was 11, and even when I was 22, and later, I had no understanding that what Michael did to me sexually was abuse," Robson shared. "I had no concept of it being that."

"From night one of the abuse, of the sexual stuff that Michael did to me, you know, he told me that it was love," Robson continued. "He told me that he loved me and that God brought us together. And I was this little boy from the other side of the world in Australia, and Michael was a God to me. And now, who was God to me was telling me, 'I love you, God brought us together. And this, this sexual stuff, this is how we show our love.'"

"When I testified when I was 11...from the first night on, started training me right away for what ended up happening when I was 11, when I was 22, with the trials," Robson said of Jackson.

When asked if he could see the pattern of abuse as a little boy, Robson replied to Winfrey, "Absolutely not."