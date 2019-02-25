What Kevin Hart Did Instead of Hosting the 2019 Oscars

Mon., 25 Feb. 2019

The 2019 Oscars went on without Kevin Hart

As Hollywood buffs well know, the famed comedian was originally asked to host this year, but quickly stepped down after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists," he tweeted in December 2018. "I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

The swift news left the industry and fans wondering who would take over the reins. While it was finally confirmed in early February that there would be no host for the first time in 30 years, some still held out hope until the last minute that a surprise M.C. would pop up once the show was underway inside the Dolby Theater. 

Oscars 2019: History-Making Moments

As Sunday night's viewers well know, that was not the case (even though the campaign for presenters Maya RudolphTina Fey and Amy Poehler to host together remains). While the ceremony carried on with the help of audio recordings and celebrity presenters, some may have been wondering where Hart ended up on Sunday night. 

Thanks to social media, the star actually chronicled his day at home with his 1-year-old son Kenzo and wife Eniko Parrish. The star videotaped his son as he ate and hung out with their pets. He also stepped outside to play volleyball with his two older children, Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart

The celeb dad later shared footage of himself in a boxing workout. "Kev was scheduled to host the #OSCARS tonight but you guys already know what happened," his trainer wrote on Instagram. "In life, every disappointment is a BLESSING. the show goes on. Keep working CHAMP!!!"

As Hart put it on social media, "When you feel like u have nothing left is when you find a way to push & give more....Always grinding. #HustleHart."

