Meghan Markle Attends NYC Baby Shower: All the Details

Meghan Markle's baby shower is underway! The Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City ahead of the celebration with her closest pals.

The expecting royal, who is due to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring, secretly flew from London to New York ahead of her baby shower, E! News confirmed. Cameras spotted Markle, donning sunglasses and a pea coat, cradling her baby bump as she headed to the celebration on Tuesday.

"The flowers were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source tells E! News of the shower's floral decorations. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib."

Markle's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was spotted arriving to the baby shower on Tuesday, carrying a gift for her pal.

"One of the first guests to arrive was Abigail Spencer," the insider shares. "She carried a present wrapped from Book Culture in blue and green."