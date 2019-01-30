Kevin Hart's well wishes to Jussie Smollett are being met with some criticism.

Earlier in the week, the comedian took to social media and reacted to the shocking attack on the Empire star.

"Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ....This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards....this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world????" he wrote on Instagram. " Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people....Choose love...I repeat...Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother."

While many agreed with the sentiment and showed their support in the comments section, others were quick to criticize the messenger.

"You were just throwing hissy fits about not being able to make homophobic jokes," one commentator wrote. "This is disrespectful honestly."