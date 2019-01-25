Kim Porter's Cause of Death Revealed

Kim PorterSean "Diddy" Combs' ex and mother of three of his children, was found to have died from lobar pneumonia, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined. The manner of death was certified as natural.

The model and actress was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, north of Los Angeles, in on Nov. 15. She was 47. Police said at the time that they did not suspect foul play. On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

A source told E! News that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia and had been seeing a doctor. According to emergency dispatch audio posted by TMZ, a 911 call was made about a patient in cardiac arrest.

Porter and Diddy were together for more than a decade until 2007 and shared a son, Christian, now 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. The rapper and producer also helped raise Porter's son Quincy Brown from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!. Porter and Diddy had remained friendly since their split as they continued to co-parent their children.

Diddy also has a 24-year-old son, Justin, and 12-year-old daughter Chance, from two previous relationships.

Porter's death drew public messages of condolence from celebrities such as Drake50 Cent and Missy Elliott.

