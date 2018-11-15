50 Cent, Drake, Missy Elliot and More Stars React to Kim Porter's Shocking Death

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 3:36 PM

Well wishes are flooding in after the death of Kim Porter.

Hours after the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs died in her Toluca Lake home, celebrities like 50 Cent and Missy Elliot took to social media to express their condolences to the rapper and their three children. "R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family," 50 Cent wrote on his Twitter. "She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type s--t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."

Kim was found dead in her home on Friday afternoon, after first responders were called to her home regarding a potential cardiac arrest patient. TMZ reported that people close to the actress said she worried she might be suffering from pneumonia. However, the cause of death is unclear at this time. 

In a statement, a rep for Diddy said, "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time." 

The music mogul and the model dated off-and-on for nearly 13-years, but officially broke up in 2007. They share three kids: Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James. She is also the mother to Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship with singer/producer Al B. Sure

Our thoughts go out to the family.

