Kim Porter, Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend, Dead at 47

Family and friends are mourning the death of Kim Porter.

E! News has learned the model and actress was found dead at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning. She was 47. "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," Diddy's rep shared with us. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

According to TMZ, the emergency dispatch call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source also shared with E! News that Kim had been suffering pneumonia and had been seeing a doctor. At this time, however, it's too soon to determine the cause of death.

Kim previously dated Diddy for 13 years and broke up for the last time in 2007. They remained on friendly terms with Kim sharing a photo of Diddy on Instagram earlier this month.

"Diddy and Kim had maintained a great relationship over the years and were great co-parents," a source shared with E! News after the tragic news broke. "Despite their differences, they always made things work for their children and were cordial."