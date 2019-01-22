Kendall Jenner Cheers on Beau Ben Simmons Alongside His Mom

It appears that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are still going strong!

On Monday night, the 23-year-old supermodel sat courtside next to her 22-year-old NBA star beau's mom, Julie Simmons, to watch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Houston Rockets. Photos from the game, which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, show Ben's leading ladies cheering him on as his team defeated the Rockets, 121 to 93.

Kendall and Julie were first spotted bonding courtside together at Ben's game in late November. Cameras caught the duo laughing and chatting as they watched the 76ers beat the Washington Wizards by 25 points.