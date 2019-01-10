Ben Simmons Lusts Over Kendall Jenner on Instagram With Flirty Comment

Ben Simmons can't get enough of Kendall Jenner's Instagram posts.

It was just a few weeks ago that the 22-year-old NBA star left two drooling emojis on one of the 23-year-old supermodel's social media snaps, and now Simmons has posted another flirty comment on Jenner's Instagram. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share two videos of herself striking a pose in bikinis.

"i do my own stunts," Jenner captioned the post, which has received almost 7 million likes in less than 24 hours.

After watching the videos, Simmons commented on his rumored girlfriend's Instagram, "come here."