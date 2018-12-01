Although Kendall has been cheering on Ben at both home and away games, they aren't labeling themselves anything just yet. A source told E! News recently, "Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now. They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."

The two of them "never had a falling out" over the summer, but things slowed down between the two of them because of Kendall's schedule. The insider added, "Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn't actively seeing anyone else right now."

A second source said similar statements about their relationship. "They hang out and really like each other but they aren't going to label it or take it a step further because their careers come first," the source told E! News. "They talk all the time and will continue to see each other when they can."