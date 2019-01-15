3. On Kim's relationship with Tristan—and Khloe's decision to stay with him: After news of Tristan's cheating scandal broke, there was a bit of tension between the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the KKW Beauty head. Kim went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said his actions were "just so f--ked up," and they actually unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, they seem to have made peace on the network, and Tristan even unblocked her.

Kim said her relationship with Tristan is now "good" and that he actually texted her the other day about using her advocacy work to help free someone from prison. She also admitted it was better to let her sister handle any drama on her own.

"No, I loved every second of it," Khloe said about Kim coming to her defense.

Kourtney was also asked if she'd stay with Tristan like Khloe did after his cheating scandal. After thinking it over, the eldest sibling said she would.

"When you have a family, you do everything you can for your family," she said.

Kim also added it would have been easy for Khloe to leave him after the public scrutiny.

"It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think that you're an idiot for staying," she said.

"Like to have a strength to really not give a f--k," Kourtney added.

4. On Kanye's tweeting: It's no secret Kim's hubby likes to vent on Twitter. And even though he's occasionally received backlash, Kim continued to defend his ability to express himself on the social network.

"He goes through phases," she said. "You know, he made a good point the other day. He was like, 'Look some people express themselves—whether it's about a person, like, in diss records'—and he's like, ‘I've never done that. Some people see a therapist. Some people do this. To me, Twitter is my therapy, and it's legal. So, I'm not doing anything to hurt anyone.'"