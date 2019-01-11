Pregnant Jessica Simpson Cries for Help Over Super Swollen Foot

Will someone please help Jessica Simpson?

The pregnant Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of her swollen ankle and foot and ask her followers for a bit of advice.

"Any remedies?!" she wrote. "Help!!!!"

Of course, her followers quickly filled up the comments section with words of sympathy and suggestions.

"I feel you sister," wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

It certainly hasn't been the easiest time for Simpson. Earlier this week, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer revealed she was feeling under the weather and having a "sick day."

She also wrote she "can't wait to have a waist again and not waddle in 2019" on New Year's Eve.