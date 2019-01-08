It's Official: Margot Robbie to Star in Live-Action Barbie Movie

You really can be anything.

Margot Robbie has officially signed on to produce and star in a live-action Barbie movie. E! News confirmed the news Tuesday, revealing that Warner Bros. and Mattel had recently struck a partnership to bring the franchise to theaters in its first ever live-action feature film.

"This project is a great start to our partnership with [Ynon Kreiz] and Mattel Films," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "And Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today's audiences."

Robbie is co-producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," the 28-year-old actress told E! News in a statement. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."