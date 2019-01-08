It's Official: Margot Robbie to Star in Live-Action Barbie Movie

You really can be anything.

Margot Robbie has officially signed on to produce and star in a live-action Barbie movie. E! News confirmed the news Tuesday, revealing that Warner Bros. and Mattel had recently struck a partnership to bring the franchise to theaters in its first ever live-action feature film.

"This project is a great start to our partnership with [Ynon Kreiz] and Mattel Films," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "And Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today's audiences."

Robbie is co-producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery. Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," the 28-year-old actress told E! News in a statement. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

Read

Why Margot Robbie Was Excited to Finally Be Ugly

Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, and business partner, Josey McNamara, are also co-producers. The Barbie movie was previously set up at Sony Pictures, but after the option passed, Mattel took back the rights. Robbie signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in 2016.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen. We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands," Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, said in a statement. "Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

ESC: Met Gala Quotes, Amy Schumer

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The movie is in development and no release date has been set; a director has yet to be named.

The project marks the first collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Amy Schumer had previously been cast to portray the titular doll, with a release date set for June 29, 2018—but she dropped out in 2017, saying in a statement, "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." A Sony spokesperson said, "We respect and support Amy's decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon."

