Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Cozy Up During Day Out in New York

Alwyn said something similar to British Vogue in September. He told the magazine, "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

Meanwhile, the record-breaking singer has quietly supported her boyfriend all while traveling around the world on her reputation tour. In September, she was seen attending the premiere for The Favourite in London, although she didn't walk the red carpet. She did, however, endorse the movie in an Instagram post and encouraged her fans to go see the film.

Although the 29-year-old singer has been known to let her past relationships and love life exist in a world of their own in her songs, her lent her influential voice to a different passion lately.

Before the 2018 midterm elections in November, Swift broke her notoriously long political silence and endorsed both senate and congressional candidates in her home state of Tennessee.