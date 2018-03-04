BRAND NEW
See Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Bond With Kim's Surrogate on Emotional KUWTK Season Finale

by Brett Malec | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:00 PM

Meet Kim Kardashian's surrogate!

Tonight's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with an emotional meeting between Kim's surrogate and the rest of her famous family.

"So my surrogate is in town for a doctor's appointment, so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family but still not expose who she is to the world, just for her safety," Kim said. "This has been such a long journey for us and something that I wanted for so long and I share everything with my family." 

After some loving introductions, Kim's surrogate got to do a little bonding with pregnant Kylie Jenner and pregnant Khloe Kardashian.

"So you have a placenta issue too?" Kylie asked. "Yes, but I spoke to the doctor today, he said the baby looks fantastic so he doesn't see any worries," the surrogate revealed.

"How are you feeling?" Kim's surrogate asked Kylie, who answered, "I'm good."

"You two are a month apart," Khloe tells Kylie and Kim's surrogate, adding of her and Kylie's pregnancies, "We're like three months apart, me and her."

"Are you guys excited?" the surrogate asked the pregnant sisters.

"Yeah. We both have never been through this before!" Khloe smiled.

The fam continued to get to know Kim's surrogate by asking her about the process of carrying other people's children.

"Emotionally for you, is it like super depressing or something after the fact?" Khloe asked her.

"No, because I know from the very beginning this is not my baby. At the end, my joy and my satisfaction is whoever I'm having the baby for. So when the baby comes out they're like, ‘OK, well do you want skin on skin?' I'm like, ‘No, let her go to her mom,'" the surrogate explained. "I know what my job is in all of it, you know what I'm saying? It makes me important because I'm like, ‘Wow, I did something so good. This is beautiful. Like I would do this again a thousand more times.'"

Kim reflected on the journey, "It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it is so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I'm just so grateful."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

"With out you, this wouldn't have been possible so we can't say thank you enough," Kris Jenner told the surrogate.

"Surrogacy is such a beautiful thing and we're just so excited to welcome our baby girl," Kim shared.

Watch the KUWTK recap video above to see the sweet meeting, plus everything else that happened on tonight's season finale!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

