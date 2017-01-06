Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on her horrific Paris robbery.
In an exclusive promo from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns to E! in March, the 36-year-old mogul opens up to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian about the scary experience.
"They're going to shoot me in the back," she says in tears, recalling the incident. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."
In October, Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room by masked men who then stole all her jewelry and escaped.
Kim's emotional reaction to the news of husband Kanye West's hospitalization in November is also captured in the teaser. The rapper was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in November for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour.
"Don't scare me, please. What's going on?" Kim says, crying over the phone. She later explains, "I think he really needs me, and I have to get home."
But despite all the ups and downs, this family is proving once again they're always stronger together, even in times of crisis.
"We're so close," Kim explains. "We feel each other's pain."
