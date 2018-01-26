A total fail!

The internet went a little crazy on Thursday after Vanity Fair released pictures from their annual Hollywood Issue, and fans spotted a bit of a mishap on some of the pictures. The photos showed what looked like Zendaya with only one leg, Reese Witherspoon with three legs and Oprah Winfrey with three hands.

Even though an extra limb would explain Oprah's impressive productivity levels, she still only has two hands. The magazine tweeted that they were correcting Oprah's error online, and explained that Reese's third leg was actually just the lining of her dress. So how did this error go unnoticed?