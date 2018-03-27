Prince William to Miss FA Cup Final for Prince Harry's Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 10:50 AM
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Don't expect Prince William to attend the FA Cup Final—he'll be at his brother's wedding.
After learning that the big game falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, May 19, William has decided to attend the nuptials, ITV News reports.
The Duke of Cambridge is the president of the Football Association, and he's attended the FA Cup Final in the past. In fact, ITV News claims the royal has been "struggling" to figure out how he could attend both events. However, missing the game to attend his brother's wedding is a fair excuse.
Even if William tried to attend both events, he would be under a tight time crunch. Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at noon. They will then undertake a carriage procession through the town at 1:00 p.m. and celebrate their marriage with a public wedding reception. Prince Charles will host a private reception for family and friends later in the evening.
While the kick-off time for the Final Cup has yet to be announced, ITV News claims the game has previously started around 5:30 p.m. The news outlet also notes there's the possibility the game could run late.
Considering the distance between the two locations is about an hour-long drive each way, William would really have to hurry.
ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Both Kensington Palace and the Football Association declined ITV News' request for comment.
Harry was there for William's big day when he married Kate Middleton in 2011. In fact, Harry stood next to his brother as Kate walked down the aisle. And while William hasn't been confirmed as Harry's best man, we're sure Harry would like his brother to witness his nuptials.
