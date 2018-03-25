What Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Been Up to Since Their "Break"

BACKGRID
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 1:16 PM
BACKGRID
Justin Bieber was spotted shirtless at a soccer match with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday, while Selena Gomez was seen out on a night on the town.
Wearing a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers crop top and red wrap skirt, the 25-year-old "Come and Get It" singer was photographed that night outside the West Hollywood restaurant and bar the Nice Guy, a celebrity hot spot.
Earlier this month, multiple sources told E! News that Justin and Selena have been spending time away from each other. The two had rekindled their past romance last fall. They were last seen in the same location, leaving church, on March 7, several days after Justin's 24th birthday.
"Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," a source told E! News last week. "It wasn't his choice for them to split, and he is really taking time to focus on himself right now. He has been working out every day, focusing on church and being out and about with his friends."
Here's what Justin and Selena have been spotted doing amid their "break":
JAVI / BACKGRID
Weekend of March 10-11: Selena visits family in Texas.
March 15: Justin attends the premiere of friend Patrick Schwarzenegger's new film, Midnight Sun. The actor is accompanied by his girlfriend, model Abby Champion. Earlier that day, Selena is photographed with friends in Malibu, sporting a new bob haircut.
March 16: Justin, Schwartzenegger, Abby and her sister Baskin Champion go clubbing together. Earlier in the day, Selena is photographed riding a bike in Los Angeles with a friend.
March 17: Selena is all smiles as she's photographed walking in Beverly Hills on St Patrick's Day.
March 19: Selena begins a trip to Australia. She is spotted hanging out on a yacht in Sydney with friends.
March 20: Justin makes a surprise appearance onstage at Craig David's concert at the Roxy in Los Angeles. Justin attends the show with several people, including Baskin. They are photographed leaving the venue in the same car.
"Justin has been hanging out with Baskin," a second source tells E! News, adding that the two went back to his house.
March 23: Gomez has fun at a roller-skating rink with friends—a rink she had visited with Justin in the past. Earlier that afternoon, he hangs out with Baskin at his house.
"Justin was introduced to Baskin through his friend group and they have only hung out a few times," the first source tells E! News. "He has definitely been liking her company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."
