Beyoncé Is Sitting Pretty on Jay-Z's Lap During Jamaica Trip

Jamaica me crazy in love!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were sitting in style during their trip to Jamaica on Friday. The heavyweight music couple was wearing elaborate ensembles while being photographed on the sandy beach in Kingston. The pair is filming content for their upcoming On the Run II Tour, which they announced earlier this month.

During the oceanside sesh, which was being filmed, Bey donned a multi-colored two-piece suit with a plunging neckline as she sat on her husband Jay-Z's lap. For the event, Jay wore a shirtless red suit, with a retro yellow stripe on the trousers. He held a cigar and kicked back some Red Stripe beer, which is a Jamaican brand.

It's been a week chalk full of filming for their highly anticipated tour together. On Tuesday, the couple were photographed riding a motorbike first through Kingston's Trench Town neighborhood, then through the countryside.