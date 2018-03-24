Beyoncé Is Sitting Pretty on Jay-Z's Lap During Jamaica Trip

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 2:12 PM

Beyonce, Jay Z

Splash News

Jamaica me crazy in love!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were sitting in style during their trip to Jamaica on Friday. The heavyweight music couple was wearing elaborate ensembles while being photographed on the sandy beach in Kingston. The pair is filming content for their upcoming On the Run II Tour, which they announced earlier this month.

During the oceanside sesh, which was being filmed, Bey donned a multi-colored two-piece suit with a plunging neckline as she sat on her husband Jay-Z's lap. For the event, Jay wore a shirtless red suit, with a retro yellow stripe on the trousers. He held a cigar and kicked back some Red Stripe beer, which is a Jamaican brand.

It's been a week chalk full of filming for their highly anticipated tour together. On Tuesday, the couple were photographed riding a motorbike first through Kingston's Trench Town neighborhood, then through the countryside.

Photos

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Nights

Locals like Twitter user @Sxlxir_ and photographers spotted the power couple being filmed while they rode on the back of a motorcycle through the Trenchtown area of Kingston, which just so happens to be reggae icon Bob Marley's old stomping grounds. The superstars are apparently in the Caribbean island nation to shoot content for their upcoming joint venture.

An eyewitness tells E! News that at one point Bey was waving and blowing kisses to her fans.

Many on Twitter were quick to suggest that the couple was recording music with SZA during their trip.

Last week, the Jamaica Observer reported that the couple was being accompanied by their three children and a nanny, and would be spending time at a private residence during their stay.

The outlet also reported that the pair will be filming videos and songs while in Jamaica.

Beyoncé last hit the road in 2016 for the Formation World Tour, in support of her Lemonade album; Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour ran for 32 dates, starting in October 2017 and ending December 2017.

To find out the dates for the On the Run Tour II, click HERE!

