Hilary Swank Explains Her 3-Year Hollywood Hiatus

Hilary Swank is making a comeback after largely taking some time off from acting to be there for her father.

In recent years, the 43-year-old Oscar-winning star of Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don't Cry has not appeared in many large acting projects. She revealed on HuffPost Live in 2015 that her father, Stephen Swank, had undergone a lung transplant and moved in with her. She said she was his sole caregiver, adding, "There's been job opportunities I've passed on, and things that I said 'I can't,' but really what we're here for is our family."

Swank, who recently returned to TV with the upcoming series Trust, talked about her father again in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

"He's great, thank you for asking," she told host Stephen Colbert. "They'd given him a short time to live if he didn't get a lung transplant and thankfully, he got one and he's alive and thriving and well. I took three years off to be with him and help him through that life journey."

Trust, which debuts on Sunday on FX, marks Swank's first TV series role she played Carly on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late '90s. Swank stars alongside another actor who took a Hollywood hiatus in recent years, Brendan Fraser.