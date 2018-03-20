Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Arrested for Violating No-Contact Order

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 9:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Gordon

Seminole County Sheriff`s Office

Nick Gordon has been arrested again. 

This time, the 29-year-old ex boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was arrested for violating his bond conditions by having contact with his girlfriend Laura Leal. Gordon was arrested for domestic violence battery against Leal earlier this month.

According to documents obtained by E! News from the Seminole County's Sheriff's Office, authorities stopped by Gordon's residence Mar. 19 and asked if Leal was with him. He said she was.  Gordon said Leal entered his residence by imputing a code for the front door's security system and proceeded to enter his bedroom, where he claimed he was sleeping.  

"She showed up at my house and let herself in," Gordon told the authorities. "She knows my personal door code."

Gordon told the Sheriff's Office deputies that Leal was "just hanging out with him." Leal confirmed she did enter Gordon's residence via her own means with the door code. She also told the authorities she did not fear for her safety and stopped by his residence to see him.

Gordon was then transported to John E. Polk Correctional Facility. There was no bond as the inmate could not be bailed. At the time of this writing, he was still in custody.

This isn't Gordon's only run-in with the law. In 2017, Gordon was arrested on two charges: one for domestic violence battery and the other for kidnapping false imprisonment of an adult in Florida. Eventually, the charges were dropped. In 2016, a judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million to Bobbi Kristina's family two months after he was found legally responsible for her death. Gordon had failed to appear in court for his two scheduled court dates. Therefore, anything alleged by the plaintiff was admitted through omission, 11alive.com reported.

Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 at the age of 22 after being in a coma for months. She had been found facedown and unconscious in a bathtub in a residence she shared with Gordon. Gordon denied any wrongdoing. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bobbi Kristina Brown , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Nottingham

Blind Dates, Romancing Meghan Markle and Watching The Crown: 7 Surprises From Katie Nicholl's Book About Prince Harry

Sir Ringo Starr

Prince William Knights Ringo Starr

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Wishes Harvey Weinstein a "Happy F--king Birthday" in Haunting Video

Samira Wiley

The Handmaid's Tale Cast Unwinds on Set With The Bachelor Viewing Parties

Reba McEntire, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2018 ACM Awards

2018 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and More Set to Perform

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Britney Spears, Kenzo

Britney Spears Unveiled as the New Face of Kenzo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.