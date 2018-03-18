Demi Lovato Gets Emotional Onstage as She Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

Demi Lovato got tearful onstage at a recent concert as she celebrated her recent six years of sobriety milestone with her fans.

The 25-year-old singer has for years been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addictions, bipolar disorder, eating disorders and self-harm.

At her concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, supporting acts DJ Khaled and Kehlani paid tribute to Lovato onstage and celebrated her sober "birthday" with her, as she wiped away tears. DJ Khaled led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"Yesterday was a really big day for me," Lovato told the audience, getting emotional. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car and I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.'"