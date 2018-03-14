Usher Dances With Julianne Hough and Rita Ora to "Yeah!" at Party

These dance collaborations will make you say, "Yeah!"

Usher got himself the ultimate impromptu dance partners on Tuesday at a party celebrating the launch of jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz's Eye Bangle, part of her signature Against Evil Eye Collection at Delilah. The rapper danced to his own hit song, "Yeah!" with none other than former Dancing With the Stars judge and pro Julianne Hough and pop star Rita Ora. Fellow guests on the dance floor loved their interaction, clapping and shouting enthusiastically.

Usher, who made headlines last week over his breakup with wife Grace Miguel, also danced with Mexican star Eiza González, model Winnie Harlow and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who kissed him on the cheek mid-dance. He also pulled many women onto the dance floor and appeared flirty with them and seemed to be having a great time.

The rapper also took photos with Ora and Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.