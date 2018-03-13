Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

When it comes to getting your beauty rest, we're not going to argue with you, there's no such thing as too much.

That's why this week especially (it is National Napping Week, after all), we're focused on catching some zzz's wherever and whenever we can. But don't stop at simply spending more time in your bed. Up your sleep game by adding some overnight beauty products into the mix. And why not? All of the below are super-charged, nutrient-packed formulas that work better, the longer you wear 'em.