How Meghan Markle Is Modeling Her Etiquette After Princess Diana, According to Prince Harry's Former Butler

Meghan Markleis creating a unique spot for herself within the royal family.

With only two months remaining until Prince Harrymarries the American actress, there's no doubt Meghan is in full-on prep mode as she prepares to bid civilian life farewell. Today marked her first official appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth II, a major step for someone that just two years ago had not officially met her future husband yet.

Grant Harrold, "The Royal Butler" who is known as Britain's etiquette expert and former royal butler to Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, spoke to E! News exclusively about Meghan's "modern approach" to royalty, what she can still learn from etiquette protocol and the similarities he sees between her and the late Princess Diana.

Harrold, who worked with the royal family for seven years up until 2011, says he was reminded of Princess Diana when Markle stopped to embrace a young schoolgirl during a recent engagement with Harry.