Colorful Faux Fur Jackets Under $100

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 11:35 AM

Shopping: Colored Fur

PrettyLittleThing

It's cold outside, we get it.

In other words, we fully comprehend the fact that we need to cover up instead of show some skin, but it begs the question: What new fall jacket do you need now?

Well, as you full well know, there are tons of options, but the current celeb favorite? Brightly colored faux fur. Your initial reaction might be to shy away from the bold look, but trust: You're going to want to get onboard with this one.

Throw a hot pink number over your jeans and tee and suddenly your chicest self. Going out for the evening? Top off your LBD with any of the below and you're GTG.

Bonus: All of these are under $100, so there's no excuse not to scoop up one (or 10). 

Light Pink

BUY IT: Missguided Pink Collarless Faux Fur Jacket, $45

Deep Green

BUY IT: Missguidesd Green Faux Fur Jacket, $48

Blue Jean Baby

BUY IT: As Fur Usual Cropped Jacket, $60

Mustard

BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Mustard Faux Fur Puffer Jacket, $75

Pretty Purple

BUY IT: Missguided Purple Longline Faux Fur Coat, $38

Burgundy Babe

BUY IT: Missguided Burgundy Faux Fur Hooded Coat, $48

Blue Hoodie

BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Blue Cropped Faux Fur Jacket With Hood, $55

Groovy Green

BUY IT: Nasty Gal Fur All the World Faux Fur Coat, $84

Baby Pink

BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Sophiah Baby Pink Faux Fur Jacket, $45

Racer Red

BUY IT: Nasty Gal Fluff Around the Edges Faux Fur Coat, $90

Pink Panels

BUY IT: Nasty Gal Fur Your Consideration Faux Fur Coat, $86

Patchwork

BUY IT: Nasty Gal Going Through a Soft Patch Faux Fur Coat, $70

Mellow Yellow

BUY IT: Nasty Gal Crop It Down Low Faux Fur Jacket, $50

Hot Pink

BUY IT: H&M Faux Fur Jacket, $50

Mint Chevron

BUY IT: Melody Chevron Faux-Fur Jacket, $84

Think Pink

BUY IT: Tov Faux Fur Jacket, $99.97

Baby Blue

BUY IT: Missguided Light Blue Collarless Faux Fur Coat, $68

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

