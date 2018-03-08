Colorful Faux Fur Jackets Under $100

PrettyLittleThing
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 8, 2018 11:35 AM
It's cold outside, we get it.
In other words, we fully comprehend the fact that we need to cover up instead of show some skin, but it begs the question: What new fall jacket do you need now?
Well, as you full well know, there are tons of options, but the current celeb favorite? Brightly colored faux fur. Your initial reaction might be to shy away from the bold look, but trust: You're going to want to get onboard with this one.
Throw a hot pink number over your jeans and tee and suddenly your chicest self. Going out for the evening? Top off your LBD with any of the below and you're GTG.
Bonus: All of these are under $100, so there's no excuse not to scoop up one (or 10).
BUY IT: Missguided Pink Collarless Faux Fur Jacket, $45
BUY IT: Missguidesd Green Faux Fur Jacket, $48
BUY IT: As Fur Usual Cropped Jacket, $60
BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Mustard Faux Fur Puffer Jacket, $75
BUY IT: Missguided Purple Longline Faux Fur Coat, $38
BUY IT: Missguided Burgundy Faux Fur Hooded Coat, $48
BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Blue Cropped Faux Fur Jacket With Hood, $55
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Fur All the World Faux Fur Coat, $84
BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Sophiah Baby Pink Faux Fur Jacket, $45
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Fluff Around the Edges Faux Fur Coat, $90
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Fur Your Consideration Faux Fur Coat, $86
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Going Through a Soft Patch Faux Fur Coat, $70
BUY IT: Nasty Gal Crop It Down Low Faux Fur Jacket, $50
BUY IT: H&M Faux Fur Jacket, $50
BUY IT: Melody Chevron Faux-Fur Jacket, $84
BUY IT: Tov Faux Fur Jacket, $99.97
BUY IT: Missguided Light Blue Collarless Faux Fur Coat, $68
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
